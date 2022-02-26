Zelenskyy slams lies about invasion—”We are defending our land”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a defiant tone and referred to as for an finish to lies concerning the battle in Ukraine in a video briefing on Saturday, as he stated his nation’s forces had been nonetheless in command of the capital metropolis of Kyiv and had been holding again a Russian advance.

Zelenskyy had quashed rumors on Friday that he had fled the nation by posting a video exhibiting him within the streets of Kyiv however the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, claimed on Saturday that the president had left town for Lviv.

However, Volodin’s declare can’t be verified and there was a significant amount of misinformation across the battle in latest days, as Ukrainians have put up fierce resistance to the invasion.

Toward the top of his speech on Saturday, Zelenskyy said: “Please stop those who are lying, or trying to lie to you, or lying to us. We need to stop this war. We can live in peace together, globally as humans.”

The president went on: “We are efficiently holding again the enemy’s assaults. We know we are defending our land and the way forward for our youngsters. Kyiv and the important thing areas are managed by our military.”

“The occupiers wanted to set up their puppet in our capital. They didn’t succeed. On our streets, there was a proper fight going on,” Zelenskyy stated.

“The enemy was using all its weapons, artillery, paratroops, all its weapons. They are hitting residential areas, they are trying to destroy energy infrastructure and everyone should help us to stop this occupation,” he stated.

Zelenskyy additionally made a direct attraction to the Russian individuals.

“Hundreds of captured soldiers who are here in Ukraine don’t know why they were sent here to kill people or be killed.” he stated. “People need to tell the government why the war has to be stopped, more people from your country will stay alive.”

Russian information company Interfax reported on Saturday that Volodin claimed Zelenskyy had left Kyiv for the extra westerly metropolis of Lviv.

“Zelenskyy hastily left Kyiv,” Volodin wrote on messaging app Telegram. “He was not in the capital of Ukraine yesterday. Together with his entourage, he fled to the city of Lviv, where he and his assistants were equipped with a place to live.”

Volodin claimed that movies posted to Zelenskyy’s social media had been prerecorded.

However, Zelenskyy has maintained he’s within the capital and posted a video on Twitter on Saturday morning saying: “I’m here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth.”

The president has been energetic on Twitter all through the day on Saturday, highlighting his conversations with world leaders.

When reached by Newsweek on Saturday, the U.S. Department of Defense pointed to its latest statements on the scenario in Ukraine and didn’t touch upon Volodin’s declare.

The Ukrainian embassy to the U.Okay. tweeted on Saturday that Zelenskyy had refused a U.S. supply of evacuation.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelenskyy reportedly stated.

