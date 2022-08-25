Zelenskyy slams Russia after 22 killed in strike on train station

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to carry Russia accountable after a rocket assault on a practice station on Ukraine’s independence day killed greater than 20 individuals and wounded dozens.

“Chaplyne is our pain today,” he stated in his nightly video handle to the nation, referring to the city 120 kilometres southeast of Dnipro in central Ukraine the place Wednesday’s strike occurred.

Officials in Kyiv say a passenger practice was set on hearth within the assault.

“As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in the car, an 11-year-old teenager died, a Russian missile destroyed his house,” Zelenskyy stated, including that search and rescue operations on the railway station would proceed.

“We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine. We will make our way to victory. It will happen!”

Zelenskyy aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later stated Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice.

A boy was killed within the first assault when a missile hit his home, and 21 individuals died later when rockets hit the railway station and set hearth to 5 practice carriages, he stated in a press release.

The Russian defence ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Russia denies concentrating on civilians.

Six explosions had been reported throughout a rocket assault on the Vyshgorod area instantly north of Kyiv, a regional official stated on Thursday morning.

There had been no casualties, fires or destruction, Olexiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram channel. Some of the explosions heard by residents, he stated, had been “the ‘work’ of our air defences”.

Otherwise, Russia’s navy averted Kyiv on the Ukrainian vacation and focused frontline cities comparable to Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro with artillery assaults, Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych stated.

The rocket assault at Chaplyne, a city of about 3,500 individuals within the central Dnipropetrovsk area, additionally coincided with the six-month anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The Ukrainian chief had warned of the chance of “repugnant Russian provocations” forward of the thirty first anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule, and public celebrations had been cancelled.

In his video handle on Wednesday night, Zelenskyy advised fellow Ukrainians that their independence “will never end”, because the day commemorating Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 got here to an in depth.

“There are no such bombs that can erase freedom”, the president added.

“Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Twitter.