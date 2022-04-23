Zelenskyy threatens to quit talks if Russia holds ‘pseudo-referendums’





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that Kyiv would give up talks with Moscow if Russia destroys Ukraine’s folks within the metropolis of Mariupol and holds “pseudo-referendums” to create “pseudo-republics” in Russian-occupied areas.

The Ukrainian president was talking at a information convention in Kyiv.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

​​​​​​​Read extra:

Mariupol evacuation ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces: City official

Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

Kyiv says at least five dead in Russian strike on Odessa





Source link