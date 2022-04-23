Asia

Zelenskyy threatens to quit talks if Russia holds ‘pseudo-referendums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that Kyiv would give up talks with Moscow if Russia destroys Ukraine’s folks within the metropolis of Mariupol and holds “pseudo-referendums” to create “pseudo-republics” in Russian-occupied areas.

The Ukrainian president was talking at a information convention in Kyiv.

