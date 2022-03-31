Zelenskyy to Belgium: Value peace over Russian diamonds

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused some Belgians of valuing Russian diamonds and boats over peace, in remarks to the Belgian Parliament on Thursday.

Zelenskyy continued his collection of bespoke appeals to nationwide parliaments by invoking Belgium’s personal bloody expertise in world wars — and its duty for propping up parts of the Russian financial system.

“There are those for whom Russian diamonds that are sometimes sold in Antwerp” and for whom the income from “Russian boats in their ports” are “more important than our fight,” Zelenskyy mentioned, talking through video-link from Kyiv.

He reiterated his name for weapons, a no-fly zone and the promise of eventual membership within the EU to assist Ukrainians defend their nation in opposition to the Russian invasion.

Belgians are all too conversant in violent invasions, Zelenskyy mentioned. Ukrainians are combating “battles no less terrible than those you knew at Ypres. Perhaps it’s even worse, what’s happening today at Mariupol.”

Those fighters are ready for a no-fly zone, he mentioned. “We have the impression that the Europeans don’t have enough courage,” he added, whereas Ukraine has already misplaced hundreds of lives to “defend security in Europe.”

Zelenskyy thanked Belgium for being among the many first to offer army support. Yet he known as for the nation to do extra.

“I think that peace has much more worth than diamonds, than the deals with Russia, than the Russian boats in the ports, more than the Russian oil and gas. So help us,” he mentioned.

After a prolonged standing ovation, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo responded to Zelenskyy, principally in English earlier than switching to Dutch and French, praising Ukrainians’ “struggle for our common values.”

He instructed Zelenskyy, “We hear your message, and I understand your frustration.”

However, De Croo continued, NATO capturing down Russian planes to implement a no-fly zone would possibly trigger “a wider war without any solution.”

De Croo mentioned Belgium would ship extra army assist and again an accelerated EU membership course of.