Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s quick accession into the EU below a brand new simplified process, although it was unclear how that would work in apply.

“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,” he mentioned, talking on his Telegram channel as combating with Russian troops continued throughout the nation. “Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

The plea builds on Zelenskyy’s earlier call on Saturday to permit Ukraine’s accession into the bloc and comes on the again of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying Sunday that the bloc desires Ukraine to hitch. “They are one of us and we want them in,” she mentioned. Ukraine continues to be not an official candidate for EU accession talks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal added in a tweet Monday it was time to place the accession demand “down on paper” following Zelenskyy’s assertion.”We have lengthy proved that we’re all an integral a part of the European group,” he mentioned.

It isn’t but clear what such a particular process would appear like, and whether or not European leaders would conform to a fast-track possibility. The choice so as to add new nations to the EU lies with established member nations, which don’t all the time agree with the Commission’s views.

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday mentioned that there have been “different opinions” amongst member nations on the matter, AFP reports.

Since 2017, Ukraine has been a part of an Association Agreement with the EU, wherein the 2 agreed to align their economies in areas reminiscent of employees’ rights, and deepen political ties. Ukraine can also be a part of the bloc’s Eastern Partnership and European Neighborhood Policy.