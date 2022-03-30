World
Zelenskyy urges Norway to supply more energy to Ukraine, EU – Times of India
OSLO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Norway, the second-biggest provider of fuel to Europe behind Russia, to ship extra vitality to his nation and the European Union.
“You could make a decisive contribution to the vitality safety of Europe by offering the required sources, each for the nations of the European Union and for Ukraine,” he stated in a video handle to the Norwegian parliament, including that Russian vessels must be blocked from the world’s ports.
“You could make a decisive contribution to the vitality safety of Europe by offering the required sources, each for the nations of the European Union and for Ukraine,” he stated in a video handle to the Norwegian parliament, including that Russian vessels must be blocked from the world’s ports.