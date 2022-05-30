Zelenskyy visits Ukraine’s east for the first time since invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined officers in Kharkiv on Sunday in his first go to to the jap frontline since Russia’s assault on the nation started

Invading forces have destroyed over 2100 residential blocks within the area, in accordance with the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov.

“Today I visited Kharkiv. Both the city itself and the leading positions of our military in the region. Kharkiv suffered terrible blows from the occupiers,” Zelenskyy stated after the journey.

He additionally introduced that he had fired the northeastern metropolis’s safety chief in a uncommon public rebuke.

Zelenskyy stated the person was dismissed “for not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry launched footage claiming to point out the destruction of an ammunition depot with long-range missiles some 200 kilometres southwest of Kharkiv within the Dnipropetrovsk area.

Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated high-precision rockets struck the all-important web site.

Ukrainian officers confirmed the plant was hit and caught hearth however no casualties have been recorded.

This comes as Moscow launched one other video of Ka-52 strike helicopters which they are saying have been used to wipe out two tanks and a Ukrainian arms facility.