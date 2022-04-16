Zelenskyy warns Russia not to ‘eliminate’ last Mariupol troops

Russia bans Boris Johnson from coming into nation

Russia introduced on Saturday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other different senior British officers had been banned from coming into the nation, after London imposed sanctions on Moscow over its navy operation in Ukraine.

“This measure was taken in response to the unbridled media and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally and creating the conditions for (…) strangling the national economy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in an announcement.

Among the others on the banned checklist are Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The ministry’s assertion cited “unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

“The Russophobic course of action of the British authorities, whose main goal is to stir up negative attitude toward our country, curtailing of bilateral ties in almost all areas are detrimental to the well-being and interests of the residents of Britain. Any sanctions attack will inevitably backfire on their initiators and receive a decisive rebuff,” the assertion stated.

In mid-March Russia introduced an analogous journey ban on US President Joe Biden and different US officers. Western international locations together with the US, the UK and the EU have focused Russian President Vladimir Putin and different senior officers with sanctions.

On Friday night, the ministry introduced the expulsion of 18 European Union diplomats from Moscow, in retaliation for the bloc’s declaring 19 diplomats from the Russian mission to the EU and to the European Atomic Energy Community persona non-grata.

The European Union stated the expulsions had been groundless, and that EU diplomats focused had been working within the framework of the Vienna conference on diplomatic relations.

(AFP and AP)