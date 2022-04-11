Zelenskyy’s envoy: We will not give up any inch of Ukraine’s lands to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s envoy for negotiations with Russia careworn in an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday that his nation is not going to negotiate with Moscow over any inch of Ukrainian territory.

“We want international security guarantees in the negotiations with the Russians,” Rustam Amirov mentioned in an interview with Al Arabiya, including that Donetsk and Luhansk areas are Ukrainian lands and aren’t negotiable.

He additionally careworn that Ukraine is an impartial nation and there’s no Western stress on it, including, “Our relations with the West are consultative, and we do not take orders from them, as Moscow says.”

Amirov additionally mentioned that his nation has made progress by eradicating the Russians from Kyiv, noting that Moscow is getting ready to launch an assault in jap and southern Ukraine, and added, “We will continue to defend [our country] until Russia is expelled from Ukraine.”

In addition, Zelenskyy’s envoy mentioned, “I hope the Arab countries will listen to us and [avoid] the Russian narrative,” noting that there are Arab nations that didn’t actively help Kyiv.

He additionally mentioned, “Russia considers us a ‘Nazi’ country, and this is not true. Our president is a Jew, and I am a Muslim.”

