Zelenskyy’s pitch to Congress puts more pressure on Biden to expand U.S. role

Zelenskyy has repeatedly and emotionally referred to as for NATO to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Biden has steadfastly refused to do for worry that any potential confrontation between American and Russian planes or troops might escalate right into a a lot bigger battle and doubtlessly world conflict.

Biden additionally nixed a move for Poland to switch ageing jets by the United States to Ukraine, for worry that it might escalate the battle.

If Zelenskyy’s deal with to Congress is as passionate as his different public appearances currently, Biden might come below elevated stress from lawmakers pushing for extra Ukrainian help. White House officers careworn that Biden and Zelenskyy get alongside effectively and their pursuits are aligned. The two presidents have spoken a number of occasions because the invasion and have repeatedly saluted the opposite’s efforts.

But the 2 males are additionally a examine in contrasts.

Zelenskyy has defiantly remained in Kyiv, taking to sporting fight T-shirts and hoodies as he walks the streets of the Ukrainian capital and has vowed to by no means go away his house nation. Armed with a mobile phone digicam, he has rallied Ukrainians and the world alike along with his inspirational messages, at occasions nearly taunting Putin with in-your-face shows of his very survival.

Biden, in the meantime, has taken a much more cautious method. He has drawn clear traces that he has mentioned he is not going to cross, comparable to placing American troopers on the bottom in Ukraine, whereas making clear to Putin that the U.S. will defend each inch of NATO territory. That method has drawn some current criticism, with some believing that it might embolden the Russian president, however White House aides have mentioned that laying down the markers was a method to exhort allies to assist with every thing they will whereas additionally being reassured that the U.S. wouldn’t provoke the battle additional into Europe.

Zelenskyy emotionally addressed the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday and urged lawmakers there to think about if Toronto was attacked like Kyiv has been.

“But also I would like you to understand — and I would like you to feel this — what we feel every day. We want to live, and we want to be victorious,” the Ukrainian president mentioned.

In what felt like a prebuttal to Zelenskyy’s subsequent enchantment, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday underscored that the United States had already despatched $300 million in army help to Ukraine.

“One of the reasons they’re able to push back is because of the significant amount of military assistance we have provided,” mentioned Psaki as she praised the Ukrainian resistance.

Short of some non-starters, the White House has tried to empty its toolkit to assist Kyiv, sending provides, levying sanctions and banning the import of Russian oil. And embracing the symbolism of a unified West, the White House will ship Biden to Europe maybe as quickly as subsequent week. Aides are planning an look at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, although it was unclear if different stops can be added.

Top Biden deputies are in shut contact with their Ukrainian counterparts because the battle has deepened. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks usually with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, together with a name Tuesday. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, are in day by day contact, a spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed.

But additionally I would really like you to grasp — and I would really like you to really feel this — what we really feel day by day. We need to reside, and we need to be victorious. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Privately, Biden administration officers acknowledge they’ve observed the stress introduced on by Zelenskyy’s calls for for extra help, however they don’t begrudge him.

“Of course, he’s pushing us — his country has been invaded,” one senior administration official mentioned.

But there are limits to how a lot Biden can do to change the course of the conflict as Russian forces continued their gradual, grueling advances in Ukraine.

“I don’t see the ability to change the fundamental trajectory, though we can give Ukraine greater means to defend itself and could begin to prepare for the potential next phase of the war, a long Russian invasion and occupation,” mentioned Richard Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Administration officers additionally careworn that the gear the U.S. has already despatched, together with anti-missile protection programs, has helped Ukraine maintain off Russia and that a few of Kyiv’s different requests, comparable to fighter jets, wouldn’t make a lot of a distinction.

Psaki mentioned Biden would seemingly watch Zelenskyy’s speech. White House aides haven’t mentioned whether or not Biden would react publicly to the deal with however Haass mentioned that the important thing within the coming days can be for Washington and Kyiv to “make sure that they are on same page for diplomatic demands” in future negotiations with Russia.

But many in Congress — together with lawmakers from each side of the aisle — have urged extra assist, together with sending the Polish MiG jets to Ukraine.

“Enough talk. People are dying,” mentioned Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) this week. “Send them the planes that they need. They say they need MiGs. … They want MiGs. Get them the MiGs.”

Around 300 lawmakers joined a Zoom name with Zelenskyy earlier this month wherein the Ukrainian chief outlined his pressing wants from the West — a lot of which have already been delivered, together with $14 billion in army and humanitarian help.

Biden has used the disaster to drive house the concept that the United States was reclaiming its mantle because the chief of the free world, and has framed this as a battle between democracies and autocracies.

During the Obama administration, Biden, vice chairman on the time, took the lead on the Ukraine file after Putin first invaded the nation in 2014. Biden’s curiosity in helping Ukraine on the safety entrance hasn’t let up since he grew to become president, even when Zelenskyy want to see extra.

But Biden additionally has urged Ukrainian leaders to deal with corruption and different home woes, resulting in some friction between Washington and Kyiv.

Early on within the Biden presidency, his administration imposed a visa ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyy, a Ukrainian enterprise tycoon whom the Biden crew had been urging Zelenskyy to prosecute. Ukraine watchers suspected that Zelenskyy was hesitant to go after Kolomoyskyy partly as a result of the mogul owned a media outlet that had given Zelenskyy good protection.

The Biden crew additionally has apprehensive about Ukraine’s inner political feuds and the instability that would trigger. Prosecutors in Zelenskyy’s authorities, as an illustration, have been pursuing former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on expenses of treason and supporting terrorism.

Zelenskyy, a former comic, defeated Poroshenko, a billionaire sweet tycoon, for the presidency. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump threatened Zelenskyy with withholding army help to Ukraine except he investigated Biden’s dealings in that nation.

Trump was later impeached over the matter, although he was not convicted.

Nahal Toosi contributed to this story.