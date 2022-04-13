Zelenskyy’s Steinmeier snub triggers backlash in Germany

Press play to take heed to this text

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s choice to declare his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier unwelcome in Kyiv has triggered dismay amongst German politicians and warnings that the transfer might backfire.

Steinmeier, seen as an emblem of Germany’s mushy line on Moscow earlier than the invasion of Ukraine, had deliberate to go to Kyiv on Wednesday together with the presidents of Poland and the three Baltic states, however the German president needed to cancel his journey — which had not been made public upfront for safety causes — after Kyiv indicated that he was not welcome.

The transfer was a humiliation for Steinmeier — a former international minister intently related to Berlin’s earlier coverage of pursuing shut financial and diplomatic ties with Russia — but in addition for Germany as a complete. As federal president, Steinmeier is the highest-ranking consultant of the German state.

The undeniable fact that Zelenskyy communicated his choice simply hours earlier than Steinmeier’s deliberate secret journey, after days of preparation between Berlin and Kyiv, and that Ukrainian officers leaked the snub to German tabloid Bild, deepened the diplomatic insult for Germany.

In an official assertion, a authorities spokesperson voiced a sober response, saying that Steinmeier “has taken and is taking a very clear and unambiguous position on the side of Ukraine,” and careworn that he had additionally instantly appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Others have been extra crucial. “While understanding the existential threat to Ukraine posed by the Russian invasion, I expect Ukrainian representatives to adhere to a minimum level of diplomatic manners and not unduly interfere in our country’s domestic politics,” said Rolf Mützenich, the parliamentary group chief of the center-left Social Democrats, the celebration of Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Michael Roth, the chair of the Bundestag’s international affairs committee, advised POLITICO that he was “disappointed” by Zelenskyy’s choice.

“He [Steinmeier] would have traveled as the highest representative of our country with a clear signal: We stand by Ukraine — in words and deeds. It’s a pity,” mentioned Roth, who can also be a Social Democrat.

Roth visited western Ukraine on Tuesday along with two different main MPs from Germany’s governing coalition — Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the chair of the Bundestag’s protection committee, and the Greens’ Anton Hofreiter, the chair of the European affairs committee.

The trio met Ukrainian lawmakers and Roth careworn such dialogue was beneficial. “We were welcomed with open arms in Ukraine. In our talks we were able to clear up and clarify many things,” he mentioned.

Strack-Zimmermann advised ZDF tv that Zelenskyy’s choice was “not friendly” but in addition expressed some understanding: “Nerves are raw everywhere,” she mentioned, including that the case ought to greatest be handled “behind the scenes” and never in public.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, advised broadcaster ARD that Zelenskyy needed Chancellor Scholz, slightly than Steinmeier, to return to Kyiv and to announce the provision of extra arms.

“Our president is waiting for the chancellor, so that he could make immediate practical decisions, including the delivery of weapons,” Arestovych mentioned.

While Steinmeier is head of state, his function is slightly symbolic. Executive energy lies with Scholz as chancellor.

Scholz has been holding off on a call on whether or not to supply German tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine regardless of stress from coalition companions.

Wolfgang Kubicki, an FDP MP, warned that if Zelenskyy’s goal had certainly been to push Scholz into visiting Kyiv and proclaiming a brand new stage of army assist, the Ukrainian chief’s actions might have been counterproductive.

“I can’t imagine the chancellor of a government supported by the FDP traveling to a country that declares our country’s head of state an undesirable person,” Kubicki advised the German press company DPA.

Jacques Schuster, chief commentator for German each day Welt, argued that “Zelenskyy should not overstep the mark,” noting that Germany had been “Kyiv’s biggest [financial] donor since the [initial] Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy’s transfer on Tuesday got here on the identical day as Germany’s safety Cabinet met to debate the potential deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine. But there was no rapid signal of any change in place.

A authorities spokesperson mentioned that “our attitude is unchanged: We have supplied weapons, continue to supply, but do not talk about qualities, quantities or dates.”