Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London sparks reactions on Twitter

On February 8, Madame Tussauds London shared a submit on Twitter to point out actor Zendaya’s wax statue on the museum. In the photograph, the statue of the Euphoria and Spider-Man star could be seen donning a pink swimsuit, neatly-done hair and refined make-up with well-defined eyes. This is a glance that Zendaya typically chooses to go along with. However, Twitter is not too proud of the way in which the statue has turned out and flooded the platform with reactions and memes about it.

Here is the tweet shared by Madame Tussauds:

Among the reactions which have gone viral, one says that Zendaya’s wax determine seems to be fairly completely different but fairly much like what she truly seems to be like. The caption that it was shared with reads, “It’s so close yet so far.”

This tweet was shared on February 9 and it has obtained greater than two lakh likes. “Looks like Kylie Jenner,” identified a person. “The eyes/brows are spot on, but the mouth is super off,” noticed one other.

Another tweet jokingly reads, “I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya because what are these?” It is full with a crying emoji.

Another Twitter person wrote, “This is the face Zendaya pulling when she sees her wax figure.” right here’s the photograph they shared with it:

Many even went to the extent of claiming that the wax statue seems to be like it’s of Kylie Jenner as a substitute of Zendaya herself. Like this Twitter person proper right here:

While this Twitter submit says that Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London seems to be fairly much like the album cowl of singer Jessie J’s album, I Want Love.

View the tweet right here:

What are your ideas about Zendaya’s new wax determine at Madame Tussauds London?