Zerafa ready for ‘child’ Hardman

Michael Zerafa is anticipating extra antics from “child” Issac Hardman forward of the pair’s world-title eliminator battle in Melbourne on Wednesday night time.

The winner of the Zerafa-Hardman bout will combat unbeaten Brazilian Esquiva Falcao (29-0) for the IBF middleweight title that has been vacated by Gennadiy Golovkin.

Zerafa and Hardman will come face-to-face in what’s anticipated to be a fiery weigh-in on Tuesday.

The pair clashed at a pre-fight press convention final month, with Hardman grabbing Zerafa by the throat.

Zerafa then threw water from a glass at Hardman earlier than the latter knocked the glass away and smashed it.

Camera Icon There isn’t any love misplaced between Michael Zerafa (left) and Issac Hardman. Ian Currie Credit: News Corp Australia

“He thinks he’s scary,” Zerafa, 30, mentioned earlier than predicting additional makes an attempt from 25-year-old Hardman to intimidate him on the weigh-in.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less from him. That’s just what he does.

“I know his game plan. He’s done it to all his opponents. It just shows that he’s a child, and just shows his character. He’s got no brains and he’s got no respect.

“It doesn’t faze me. It shows me that he’s worried, and that I’m getting under his skin.”

Zerafa, who has received 29 of his 33 skilled bouts, mentioned his preparation for the combat at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre had been near good.

“I know every fighter says it, but at some camps previously I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but this camp’s just been so smooth,” he mentioned.

“Everything’s gone to plan, everything’s on track. There have been no injuries, no Covid problems, the sparring quality was excellent – we’re exactly where we want to be.

“A clear-minded fighter is a dangerous fighter, and I feel great. I’ve got a job to do on Wednesday night, and once it’s done, I can focus on Falcao.”