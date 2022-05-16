Zerafa wants showdown with Tszyu

Michael Zerafa has referred to as out Tim Tszyu, saying he’s now within the “driver’s seat” within the race between the pair to turn into a world boxing champion.

Despite Tszyu being a compulsory challenger to undisputed tremendous welterweight champion Jermell Charlo, Zerafa believes he has extra clout and credibility on the world boxing stage.

Zerafa has been supplied the possibility to battle undefeated Mexican middleweight Jaime Munguia (39-0), and can be in line for an IBF world middleweight bout in opposition to Esquiva Falcao or probably present champion Gennadiy Golovkin ought to “GGG” not go forward with preliminary plans to vacate the title.

However, as he takes time to decide on which path to pursue, Zerafa – who has gained 30 of his 34 skilled bouts – needs to battle the unbeaten Tszyu (21-0) to “keep active”.

He mentioned Tszyu had been “knocked off his pedestal” by Charlo, who mocked the Australian boxer following his weekend success in unifying the tremendous welterweight division by knocking out Brian Castano.

Camera Icon Boxer Michael Zerafa says he’s within the ‘driver’s seat’. Tony Gough Credit: News Corp Australia

“No-one knows who Tim Tszyu is – I tell everyone this,” Zerafa mentioned.

“Everyone just gets on his bandwagon. I had Charlo on my undercard when I fought Peter Quillin (in 2015). I’ve been there with these guys. I know who these guys are.

“Tim Tszyu just thinks he’s the king of this boxing caper – he’s not.

“The only way they know him is when he’s introduced as Kostya Tszyu’s son.”

Zerafa and Tszyu had been scheduled to battle in July final yr just for Zerafa to drag out every week earlier than the bout.

“I’ve always been keen for that fight. The public were just reading what was said,” Zerafa mentioned in claiming guarantees made by the Tszyu camp weren’t stored.

“There’s no love between us. We need to settle in. It’ll be a huge main event. Let’s do it.”

Zerafa, 30, mentioned he had overcome a “dark point” in his profession and life, and that it was now “showtime” following his second-round knockout of Issac Hardman in final month’s world-title eliminator in Melbourne.

“I overcame all the adversity. It was a tough two years, with everything that happened, but I knew it would pass,” he mentioned.

“I knew I would come out on top. It’s the time now where I want to really make statements and fight these (world-class) guys.

“I just had to stay strong, surround myself with good people and believe that eventually my time would come.

“We’re now in the driver’s seat.”