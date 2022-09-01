Zero Waste Week: UEFA webcast on circular economy solutions in football | Inside UEFA

Earlier this 12 months, UEFA launched its Football Sustainability Strategy 2030 – titled ‘Strength Through Unity’ – with the mission to encourage, activate and speed up collective motion to respect human rights and the atmosphere throughout the context of European Football. The technique accommodates 11 insurance policies, considered one of which focuses on Circular Economy.

Circular Economy is an idea that goals at shifting our present consumption mannequin (“Take-Make-Waste”) to a round mannequin that radically reduces using uncooked supplies for the manufacturing course of; the quantity of plastic discharged, and meals wasted; and the impression on biodiversity.

In a UEFA context, Circular Economy refers back to the optimisation of the consumption and life cycle of merchandise, most notably meals, packaging and branded objects all through UEFA operations and occasions. Our 2030 ambition is to embed the so-called “4R approach” – constructed round Reducing, Reusing, Recycling, and Recovering – in all operations to minimise the impression of soccer on the atmosphere and drive useful resource effectivity and value financial savings.

In conjunction with the celebration of Zero Waste Week world wide, UEFA is launching its personal Circular Economy Guidelines. The doc consists of three sections: an introduction to the Circular Economy idea and the 4R framework – finest apply and factsheets within the Food & Beverage area by numerous soccer stakeholders and an outlook into forthcoming Circular Economy focus areas: vitality & water, attire & soccer tools, and occasion supplies (signage, model manufacturing and furnishings & IT tools).

The Guidelines will assist nationwide associations, leagues, golf equipment, occasion organisers and different soccer stakeholders begin the journey in direction of the aspirational goal of zero plastic waste and meals waste – inside UEFA, throughout UEFA occasions and collaboratively throughout European soccer – by 2030.

Circular Economy webcast

On 7 September, UEFA will host a particular occasion with two panel discussions on the Circular Economy, from 11:00-12:00 CET.

Following an introduction from the moderator, Pedro Pinto, a primary panel will talk about Circular Economy from a strategic angle, highlighting the alternatives for collaborative options within the European soccer panorama.

Panelists:

Michele Uva, Director of Football & Social Responsibility, UEFA

Katharina Stenholm, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Europe

Charlie Marshall, CEO, European Clubs Association (ECA)

Thereafter, UEFA’s Circular Economy Guidelines shall be briefly introduced by Filippo Veglio, Senior FSR Expert, UEFA.

A second panel will then dive into the challenges and alternatives round implementing the Guidelines throughout soccer stakeholders.

Panelists:

Emmanuelle Maire, Head of Circular Economy Unit, Directorate General for Environment (DG ENV), European Commission

Anders Kjaer, FSR Manager, Danish Football Association (DBU)

Ricardo Cavalho, Sports Facilities & Asset Manager, FC Porto

Emilie Bølviken, Professional Football Player, Lyn FC

Vincent Reulet, FSR Environment Expert, UEFA

Watch on-line at www.uefa.com/sustainability