Zhaparov, Mirziyoyev discuss Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov had a phone

dialog with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Trend reviews

citing Kabar.

The complete advanced of problems with Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral relations

was mentioned.

The heads of state famous that the event and deepening of

conventional friendship, good neighborliness and strategic

partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan meets the basic

pursuits of the peoples of the 2 nations.

The sides famous with satisfaction the intensification of commerce

and financial cooperation, together with a rise within the quantity of

commerce between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Sadyr Zhaparov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid particular consideration to

the implementation of top-level agreements on state border points,

growing commerce, deepening industrial cooperation, and selling

joint infrastructure initiatives within the discipline of transport and

power.