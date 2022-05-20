Zhaparov, Mirziyoyev discuss Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov had a phone
dialog with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
Trend reviews
citing Kabar.
The complete advanced of problems with Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral relations
was mentioned.
The heads of state famous that the event and deepening of
conventional friendship, good neighborliness and strategic
partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan meets the basic
pursuits of the peoples of the 2 nations.
The sides famous with satisfaction the intensification of commerce
and financial cooperation, together with a rise within the quantity of
commerce between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
Sadyr Zhaparov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid particular consideration to
the implementation of top-level agreements on state border points,
growing commerce, deepening industrial cooperation, and selling
joint infrastructure initiatives within the discipline of transport and
power.