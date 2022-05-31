Zheng Qinwen ‘wishes I can be a man’ after French Open defeat

Zheng Qinwen was coping with greater than No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday in her fourth-round defeat on the French Open.

The Chinese teen phenom was aiming for the most important win of her younger profession however stated she had “just girl things” that have been impacting her efficiency.

“The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day,” Zheng advised reporters after falling 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.

“I couldn’t go against my nature. I wish I can be a man so that I don’t have to suffer from this. It’s tough.”

It was nonetheless a feat for Zheng, 19, to take the 82-minute first set off Swiatek. The Polish star, 21, is closely favored to win the match and had not dropped a set since April 23.

Zheng Qinwen performs a forehand return to Poland’s Iga Swiatek throughout their French Open match on May 30, 2022. AFP through Getty Images

Zheng Qinwen will get assist from a coach EPA

Zheng took a medical timeout early within the second set due to a leg damage that required it to be closely wrapped.

“The leg made it tough,” Zheng stated. “But that compared to the stomach was easy. I cannot play my tennis because the stomach was too much painful. I really give my best on court, it’s just tough.”

Zheng’s highway to the fourth spherical included an upset of former French Open champ Simona Halep and successful the primary 9 video games towards Alize Cornet earlier than the French veteran retired from the match.

Iga Swiatek is into the quarterfinals of the French Open. REUTERS

Swiatek, who gained the 2020 French Open, now faces American Jessica Pegula within the quarterfinals on Wednesday.