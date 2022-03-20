Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play purpose with 16 seconds left within the third interval and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday evening.

Jacob Trouba additionally scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 photographs for New York.

Shesterkin set a franchise document for the fewest appearances for 30 wins in a season in his forty first recreation. Henrik Lundqvist held the earlier mark, needing 46 video games in 2014-15.

“I think we’re finding our game, and everybody’s enjoying it,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant mentioned. “A low-scoring playoff type of game.”

Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who had been coming off a 3-3 highway journey.

“Frustration,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper mentioned. “We take six minors, we put a skilled team like that on the power play for 11 minutes, while our guys sit on the bench. The story of the game is, ‘Hey, how great is the PK.’ It should never be the story of the game.”

Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty move from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers’ second-ranked energy play went 1 for six.

“Power-play was a little off tonight until it gets the winning goal at the end,” Gallant mentioned. “It was a great hockey game. It was a fun game to coach.”

Shesterkin stopped an in-close likelihood from Alex Killorn throughout a Tampa Bay energy play however could not find the puck earlier than Point poked it between the goalie’s legs to open the scoring with 3:19 left within the first interval.

The Lightning went 1 for 3 on their power-play possibilities.

Trouba tied it at 1 with a rebound purpose at 9:25 of the second.

Both goalies had huge saves early within the second interval. Nikita Kucherov had his proper circle shot go off the shaft of Shesterkin’s stick, whereas Vasilevskiy stopped Panarin’s 3-on-1 shot throughout an influence play.

“It was a goaltending duel ,for sure,” Point mentioned.

The Rangers swept the season collection (3-0) for the primary time since 2012-13.

Forward Brandon Hagel, acquired by Tampa Bay from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, was held pointless. He performed 10:40 and had one shot.

SCORER’S SLUMPS

Panarin has only one purpose in 14 video games in opposition to Tampa Bay. The left wing had three photographs on purpose, and two others that missed the online. … Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has no targets in his final seven video games. Shesterkin stopped Stamkos’ low slot shot early within the third. … Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, who has 40 targets this season, together with league-leading 21 on the ability play, did not have a shot on purpose.

NUMBERS

Vasilevskiy performed in his 350th recreation. … Point stopped a six-game purpose drought together with his twenty third purpose, coming in his forty seventh recreation. … Lightning D Victor Hedman assisted on Point’s purpose for his 256th help at house, which moved him previous Vincent Lecavalier into sole possession of third place in franchise historical past.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Carolina on Sunday evening.

Lightning: At Carolina on Tuesday evening to open a four-game journey. It completes a stretch of 10 of 11 video games away from house.

