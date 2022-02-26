Zimbabwe billionaire retires from Econet to pursue new prospects | Fin24

Zimbabwean telecommunications billionaire and founding father of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the corporate he began virtually three many years in the past to pursue new alternatives.

The “vision caster” has moved on, Douglas Mboweni, chief govt officer at Econet instructed reporters within the capital, Harare Friday. “He has stepped up and there are more portfolios he has to attend.”

Masiyiwa, 61, who has been on Econet’s board since establishing the corporate in 1993 will retain his greater than 50% stake within the firm that he listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998.

Since itemizing, Econet’s subscribers have risen to 13.2 million from 32 000 and the corporate is valued at $1.1 billion (R16.7 billion).

“It is through his leadership, dedication and perseverance that the company has grown to become one of Zimbabwe’s largest and most successful businesses,” the corporate mentioned in an emailed assertion.

Masiyiwa, whose telecommunications firm operates in Africa and Europe, has had his run-ins with Zimbabwe’s authorities, which he has seen as pursuing insurance policies detrimental to his wi-fi enterprise.

In 2020, authorities accused Econet, which dominates the mobile-money transactions trade, of fueling black-market foreign money buying and selling and cash laundering, accusations the corporate denies. Prior to that the corporate was in a four-year lengthy authorized battle with the federal government earlier than acquiring an working license in 1997.

Masiyiwa at the moment sits on Netflix and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s boards. He can also be the African Union’s particular envoy on Covid-19 and oversees the AU’s Covid Task Force that secures coronavirus vaccines for the continent.