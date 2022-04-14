Zimbabwe deports DRC refugees who allegedly looted food at refugee camp | News24

Zimbabwean officers rounded up refugees for deportation after they allegedly looted meals rations from the Tongorara Refugee Camp.

Zimbabwe deported 70 refugees however the DRC rejected about 15 and they’re now in Zimbabwean detention centres.

Refugees are resisting Zimbabwe’s repatriation course of.

The Zimbabwean authorities deported about 70 refugees again to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in violation of worldwide humanitarian regulation, the United States Embassy in Harare stated.

Officials rounded up 80 refugees who had been alleged to have looted meals rations from the Tongorara Refugee Camp’s warehouse and put them in a Harare jail. Ten had been discovered not responsible and the remaining had been deported.

“In August (last year) the government removed approximately 80 refugees accused of looting a food supply warehouse from Tongogara Refugee Camp and placed them in detention in Harare.

“The authorities forcibly returned roughly 70 of those refugees to the DRC in violation of worldwide regulation, based on a world organisation,” the US Embassy said in its recently released 2021 Human Rights Report on Zimbabwe.

Established in 1984, the Tongogara Refugee Camp, near Chipinge, has a capacity of 15 000 refugees. Many use it as a transit zone as they escape into South Africa.

The DRC rejected some of the alleged thieving refugees only for them to be returned to Zimbabwe and put in prisons.

“DRC authorities rejected roughly 15 of those, whom the federal government then positioned in detention services in Harare,” the report stated.

It was also noted in the report that despite a strict “encampment coverage” that requires refugees to stay at the camp, some moved into the two major cities, Harare and Bulawayo.

“At yr’s finish, roughly 850 refugees lived in city areas, together with Harare and Bulawayo and greater than 6 500 Mozambican asylum seekers lived amongst host communities alongside the porous border with Mozambique,” the report stated, adding that a substantive number of refugees were in Zimbabwean prisons.

Since legally, refugees in Zimbabwe should be in camps, employment opportunities in the outside world are non-existent. As such, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners provide camp residents employment opportunities, including banana farming, livestock production and soap production.

The report noted that many refugees were unwilling to return to their home countries voluntarily. Therefore, resettlement was the only viable solution.

However, Zimbabwe does not allow resettlement for refugees and pushes for their repatriation instead.

“While the federal government didn’t settle for refugees from international nations for resettlement, it facilitated the voluntary repatriation of refugees to their residence nations by recognising the Voluntary Repatriation Declaration Form as a sound doc for journey functions,” the report acknowledged.

The report additionally highlighted that there was extended detention for undocumented migrants, who are sometimes mistreated by different prisoners.

