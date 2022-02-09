Zimbabwe government implements ‘no work, no pay’ rule for striking teachers | News24

Zimbabwe’s authorities has activated a “no work, no pay” coverage for placing public college academics.

One college recorded a instructor turnout of 12% on opening day, with the headmaster saying they have been incapacitated.

Teachers are demanding salaries in international foreign money.

The authorities of Zimbabwe has warned academics to cease their “act of misconduct” or be ready to face “appropriate measures” after giant numbers of academics launched into a strike.

In flip, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz), an advocacy group specializing in pro-poor training and labour justice for employees within the training sector, mentioned academics shouldn’t be terrified of the federal government’s “no work, no pay” threats.

On Monday, faculties opened for the brand new college yr after being delayed by a month due to the nation’s Covid-19 lockdown measures.

However, public college academics who earn on common R1 000, or the native equal of US$60, have launched into a strike.

On Monday and Tuesday, youngsters at public faculties throughout the nation spent their time loitering or enjoying. At some faculties, they have been turned away.

In a letter addressed to workers, the headmaster of St Mary’s High School, a Catholic establishment in Mashonaland East, mentioned solely 12% of the educating workers had turned up for work.

“Teachers unions have declared a state of incapacitation. We regret to notify you that today (Monday) being the first day of the school term, there was only 12% attendance… by teachers,” he mentioned.

READ | French teachers strike over chaotic Covid-19 strategy for schools

In an announcement, the federal government mentioned it was concerned in wage negotiations with representatives of unions. But it warned that academics who didn’t flip up for work have been out of line and mentioned measures could be taken towards them.

“Government urges its workers to report faithfully at their workstations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of service to the public. Access to education is the inalienable right of every child. Deliberate interference with that right is a grave affront to the child, as well as to parents and guardians, apart from being an act of misconduct which cannot be tolerated. Consequently, appropriate measures will be taken in line with the relevant procedures,” the federal government mentioned.

The authorities risk did little to enhance the scenario as extra academics opted to remain at dwelling on Tuesday till their calls for have been met.

A major college instructor mentioned:

I did not even pay college charges for my very own baby. I can not afford it and I’m meant to be okay with that and stand in entrance of different individuals’s youngsters, a lot of them additionally coming from the same scenario as mine? It’s heartbreaking.

On Tuesday, Tumisang Thabela, the training division’s secretary for major and secondary training, instructed all college heads to conduct roll name and supply the names of academics who hadn’t reported for work.

“Heads of offices should take urgent disciplinary action against any of their members who obstructed the opening of schools and deprived learners of their constitutional right. Where necessary, heads of offices should charge and suspend such members at the school,” she mentioned.

She added {that a} “no work, no pay” coverage had been applied by the federal government.

The majority of presidency employees in Zimbabwe earn on common R1 600 (about US$100) however they’re demanding no less than R9 000 (US$540) by means of their unions.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by means of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.