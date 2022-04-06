Zimbabwe introduces new ZWL100 note as monetary woes persist | Fin24

As business and financial specialists press for official dollarisation of the economic system, Zimbabwe is to introduce a brand new ZWL100-denominated observe, the very best invoice in circulation in its economic system.

The new observe comes as native foreign money costs of products and commodities are galloping and provides onto present payments of ZWL10, ZWL20 and ZWL50.

There has nonetheless been little cheer to the announcement of Zimbabwe’s new ZWL100 invoice, amid fears that the nation is spinning again into hyper-inflation.

“It will not change anything. If anything, the ZWL100 note will mean that some traders will no-longer accept the other lower denominated bills,” mentioned a Zimbabwean instructor who additionally doubles up as a road dealer on the streets of central Harare.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Wednesday gazetted Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022 which stipulated introduction of the brand new Zimbabwean observe.

“This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe [issue of 100-dollar banknote] notice of 2022. There shall be issued, in terms of the Act, a 100-dollar banknote,” reads part of the statutory instrument.

President Emerson Mnangagwa’s administration insists that the economic system won’t absolutely dollarise whereas the IMF is urging for trade price liberalisation.

“Concerted efforts are needed toward greater exchange rate flexibility by allowing a more transparent and market-driven price process.

Directors called on the authorities to phase out exchange restrictions and multiple currency practices as soon as conditions permit,” the IMF mentioned in a current nation observe on Zimbabwe.

But with inflation remaining elevated at 72% for March, costs have been rising, with supermarkets – together with Pick n Pay and OK Zimbabwe – compelled to regularly regulate their pricing. Lower denominated notes have additionally began to event transacting challenges.

The central financial institution has simply allowed particular person and company holders of free funds (international foreign money) to commerce their arduous foreign money on a willing-seller-willing-buyer foundation with banks.

It has additionally hiked financial institution coverage charges and additional tightened reserve cash focused in measures seen as protectionist for the struggling native unit.

Prosper Matiashe, an equities dealer, suggested Zimbabwe policymakers to “stop the forex auction, have transparent and market-driven forex market and have one single currency, the ZWL of course but (only) when conditions permit”.

The foreign exchange public sale system, the place the ZWL is buying and selling at US$1:ZWL145, is the foreign exchange market the place Zimbabwean corporates are purported to supply their arduous foreign money.

However, in actuality and as a consequence of insufficient provides of international trade, corporations are compelled to go on the streets, the place the native unit of trade is buying and selling at up ZWL300 to the dollar.