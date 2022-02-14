Zimbabwe opposition leader Tendai Biti briefly detained while on campaign | News24

Zimbabwe’s former finance minister, Tendai Biti, was on Monday detained for a number of hours whereas campaigning for upcoming legislative by-elections in Harare amid fears of a contemporary wave of opposition arrests.

The veteran opposition politician, who’s vp of the newly-formed Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC), previously Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance), was picked up by three law enforcement officials as he campaigned within the Greendale suburb of Harare, celebration spokesman Fadzayi Mahere instructed AFP.

READ | Mugabe-era Zimbabweans who fled to Botswana lose political refugee status after court ruling

He was taken to Harare Central Police Station however later “released without charge,” stated Mahere.

The 55-year-old politician was taken outdoors a grocery store, about 10 kilometres east of central Harare, the place he was reportedly talking to supporters.

Mahere stated it was unconstitutional for police to arrest opposition politicians arbitrarily and with none cost.

Biti is the favorite to reclaim his Harare East seat within the March 26 vote after he was recalled from parliament final April. Biti’s arrest has stoked fears of a wave of arrests of opposition leaders forward of the by-elections.