Zimbabwe secures 400 000 metric tons of maize as African countries look to stock up | News24

Malawi and Zambia export a mixed 400 000 metric tons of maize to Zimbabwe.

South Africa is essentially the most maize safe nation within the area with a stock-to-usage ratio of 24 p.c.

Ukraine is asking for a “safe passage” to permit grain exports to Africa and its worldwide markets.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has secured 400 000 metric tons of maize imports from Zambia and Malawi in what it calls “economic diplomacy” as a number of African nations begin to store round for grain.

The maize was scheduled to be delivered by 30 June to alleviate a meals disaster in a rustic, that, based on the World Food Programme (WFP), had an estimated six million folks in want of meals help.

“I am pleased to inform the nation that GMAZ has secured 400 000 tons of white maize from Malawi and Zambia,” mentioned GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

The maize was sourced from Zambia, Malawi’s state corporations in addition to non-public sellers.

“Forty percent of this maize will be coming from grain utility companies namely Food Reserve Agency of Zambia and Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) of Malawi,” he mentioned.

In February, the Zimbabwean authorities allowed non-public grain millers to import cereals within the face of rising hunger.

Musarara mentioned meals imports had been necessary as a result of they enhanced “national food security in light of the degeneration of geo-politics in the grain farming regions of Eastern Europe”.

Regional disaster

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) in its newest regional maize provide and market outlook replace, mentioned there could be elevated demand in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Angola throughout the 12 months.

These nations would depend on imports from nations reminiscent of South Africa, Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.

“Supplies in South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Malawi remained adequate and are expected to satisfy requirements of regional maize deficit countries,” the report acknowledged.

But stories in East Africa indicated that Zambia, Tanzania, and Malawi would quickly run out of its surplus, forcing Kenya to search for yellow maize in Mexico.

Of the grain safe nations, South Africa was essentially the most snug.

“In South Africa, the projected ending stock level as of April 30, 2022, is estimated at 2.1 million tons, with a stock to usage ratio of 24 percent,” mentioned FEWS NET.

However, since South Africa produced Genetically Modified (GMO) maize, it isn’t a primary alternative exporter for some African nations reminiscent of Kenya and Zimbabwe that had outlawed GMO maize.

If a “safe passage” plea referred to as for by Ukraine for cereal imports was not granted, the nation’s incapacity to export its grain would additional enhance the prospect of famines, largely in Africa.

