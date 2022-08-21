Zimbabwe seek solution for opening woes as whitewash looms
Kaitano returned for the second ODI in opposition to India and regarded joyful to bide his time in opposition to the brand new ball earlier than fiddling at one outdoors off to be out for 7 off 32 balls. Chakabva, who has opened in 24 of his 53 ODI innings, batted at No. 6 within the first match and No. 4 within the second to bolster the center order. But now with the skilled Sean Williams additionally again within the facet, Zimbabwe may attempt reuniting him with Kaitano to resolve their top-order woes.
In each ODIs, India opted to bowl after successful the toss to use seam-friendly situations. But now having sealed the three-match sequence, they might wish to put their batters to the take a look at in the event that they win the toss as soon as once more. KL Rahul, who’s enjoying his first sequence since IPL 2022, may additionally do with a while within the center forward of the Asia Cup, which begins subsequent week.
Zimbabwe LLLWW (final 5 accomplished ODIs, most up-to-date first)
India WWWWW
Zimbabwe (possible): 1 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), 4 Wessly Madhevere/Tony Munyonga, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Sean Williams, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Tanaka Chivanga
India (possible): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul (capt), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, 11 Kuldeep Yadav
Another cool morning is in retailer in Harare. So, count on the seamers to get help early on with the brand new ball.
“My aim is to go for wickets when the new ball is swinging. And then to bowl in consistent areas, string in the dots and bowl maidens when it is not.”
Mohammed Siraj spells out his bowling mantra for ODI cricket