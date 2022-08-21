Zimbabwe seek solution for opening woes as whitewash looms





Zimbabwe, although, had a great begin to 2022 with Regis Chakabva and Takudzwanashe Kaitano including 80 and 59 within the first two ODIs in opposition to Sri Lanka in Pallekele. But Kaitano’s detached type noticed him out and in of the XI, and Chakabva moved up and down the order, leading to instability on the prime.

Kaitano returned for the second ODI in opposition to India and regarded joyful to bide his time in opposition to the brand new ball earlier than fiddling at one outdoors off to be out for 7 off 32 balls. Chakabva, who has opened in 24 of his 53 ODI innings, batted at No. 6 within the first match and No. 4 within the second to bolster the center order. But now with the skilled Sean Williams additionally again within the facet, Zimbabwe may attempt reuniting him with Kaitano to resolve their top-order woes.

In each ODIs, India opted to bowl after successful the toss to use seam-friendly situations. But now having sealed the three-match sequence, they might wish to put their batters to the take a look at in the event that they win the toss as soon as once more. KL Rahul, who’s enjoying his first sequence since IPL 2022, may additionally do with a while within the center forward of the Asia Cup, which begins subsequent week.

Zimbabwe LLLWW (final 5 accomplished ODIs, most up-to-date first)

India WWWWW

In 2022, Sikandar Raza has scored 500 runs in 11 innings at a mean of 55.55. His tally consists of two successive centuries in opposition to Bangladesh earlier this month, serving to Zimbabwe search out targets on each events. Against India, the onus was as soon as once more on Raza to make sure Zimbabwe put up a battle. However, the Indian seamers unsettled him within the first ODI, after which Axar Patel managed to maintain him on a leash within the second. Still, Raza would be the key for the hosts within the closing recreation and could have an opportunity to finish the sequence on a excessive.

In the absence of senior bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has been spectacular. He has used swing and seam properly to maintain the batters quiet, whereas additionally taking them unexpectedly with high-paced, short-pitched bowling. He has gone wicketless solely as soon as in his 9 ODIs this yr and has been the face of India’s seam-bowling bench energy.

The large query for Zimbabwe is that if they tinker with their opening mixture. They may additionally herald Tony Munyonga , who had smashed 30 not out off 16 balls on his ODI debut in opposition to Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe (possible): 1 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), 4 Wessly Madhevere/Tony Munyonga, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Sean Williams, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Tanaka Chivanga

India (possible): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul (capt), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, 11 Kuldeep Yadav

Another cool morning is in retailer in Harare. So, count on the seamers to get help early on with the brand new ball.

“My aim is to go for wickets when the new ball is swinging. And then to bowl in consistent areas, string in the dots and bowl maidens when it is not.”

Mohammed Siraj spells out his bowling mantra for ODI cricket





