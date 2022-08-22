Zimbabwe special permit: Less than 4% have made representations to govt – home affairs dept | News24

Of the 178 000 Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders in South Africa, about 6 000 made representations to say why their permits shouldn’t be terminated.

The Helen Suzman Foundation has taken the federal government to courtroom for discontinuing the permits.

The permits expired in December 2021 however have been renewed for 12 months.

Less than 4 p.c of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders have made representations to the Department of Home Affairs to say why their paperwork shouldn’t be terminated later this yr.

This emerged in courtroom papers the division filed on the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The ZEP is a particular dispensation allow that was established greater than 10 years in the past, offering authorized safety to an estimated 178 000 Zimbabweans who stay, work and research in South Africa.

In January, Cabinet determined that the association ought to be terminated by December and that allow holders ought to apply for a visa to stay in South Africa on the idea of a listing of important abilities.

READ | Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holder? Here’s what you need to know about your alternative options

In the case earlier than courtroom, the division stated in its papers that solely 6 000 out of the 178 000 allow holders responded to the decision Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s made final yr for Zimbabweans to state their case earlier than the dispensation lapses.

In June, the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) stated it might take the federal government to courtroom for discontinuing the permits, saying that the choice would flip ZEP holders in South Africa into undocumented migrants and drive them to return.

It stated affected Zimbabweans would face comparable circumstances to what led them to flee from their residence international locations.

However, within the courtroom papers, Home Affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode stated the minister had allowed ZEP holders to use for visas as contemplated by the Immigration Act. Makhode stated a call to not grant additional exemptions hadn’t been made.

He stated:

This is evident from the truth that ZEP holders are entitled to and have been invited to make representations as to why their ZEPs shouldn’t be terminated and/or why their ZEPs ought to be prolonged for a interval longer than [the] 12-month extension granted by the minister.

He stated the one resolution HSF may adequately search to problem was the minister’s resolution to increase the ZEPs for 12 months.

“If regard is had to the grounds of review, it is clear that HSF contends that because ZEP holders have lived and worked in South Africa for approximately a decade, any decision not to grant a further blanket exemption to all ZEP holders would amount to an unjustifiable breach of the fundamental rights of ZEP holders.

READ | Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to sue Zimbabwe allow holders’ lawyer for defamation

“In the six-month interval for the reason that minister’s resolution to increase the ZEPs for 12 months was introduced, solely 6 000 of the roughly 178 000 ZEP holders have taken the chance to make representations to the minister,” he said.

Makhode added the relief sought was “legally unsustainable” and added that any ZEP holder who meets the requirements of Section 26 of the Immigration Act was entitled to apply for permanent residence on any of the grounds contained in that section.

“On the proof, HSF can’t show that any utility for everlasting residence made when it comes to s26 by ZEP holders will probably be rejected.”

Makhode also lambasted the HSF for not putting up evidence on how many ZEP holders intended to lodge or have lodged applications for general work visas or how many were not able to meet the requirements.

Makhode also said it was estimated that there were more than a million undocumented Zimbabweans living in South Africa, and that an “order that declares that it’s unconstitutional to disclaim additional exemptions to ZEP holders till the Zimbabwe economic system has recovered sufficiently, no matter which may imply would entitle any undocumented Zimbabweans to compel the minister to grant his/her an exemption from the provisions of the Immigration Act due to the financial state of affairs in that nation”.

He stated this, in flip, would set up a proper to stay within the nation for financial migrants who don’t meet the necessities for asylum.