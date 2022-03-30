Zimbabwe tourism sector set for take-off as European carrier launches new flight to Victoria Falls | News24

The German provider will fly 3 times weekly from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls by way of Windhoek, Namibia.

Zimbabwe welcomes the brand new growth as a well timed increase for the nation’s tourism sector, which is recovering from Covid-19 shock.

Before Covid-19, the tourism sector in Zimbabwe was a billion greenback business, contributing 8% to GDP.

Eurowings Discover, a German long-haul vacation provider and subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, will now fly into Zimbabwe’s prime tourism vacation spot, Victoria Falls, 3 times every week from Frankfurt, offering a much-needed increase to the southern African nation’s economic system.

In an announcement, the corporate mentioned an Airbus A330 could be used for flights into Victoria Falls till the top of November this 12 months. The flight will make a quick stopover in Windhoek, Namibia.

The inaugural flight landed in Victoria Falls on Wednesday morning and the airline mentioned it was concentrating on tourism site visitors into the Zambezi area, encompassing components of Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.

“With the launch of our brand new Victoria Falls flights, we are now able to offer our customers a direct connection between Europe and the diverse Kavango-Zambezi region. This area is of particular importance to our leisure airline Eurowings Discover as we continue expanding our portfolio into attractive touristic destinations in Africa,” mentioned Wolfgang Raebiger, the corporate’s CEO and the captain who operated the primary flight.

The airline will function each Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Zimbabwe’s tourism minister, Mangaliso Ndhlovu, mentioned the event was a serious increase for the nation’s profile as a global vacation spot.

At the peak of Covid-19 international journey restrictions, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector was the toughest hit within the nation. Hotels and lodges retrenched staff and several other companies shut operations fully.

In its annual Migration and Tourism Statistics report, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) mentioned the variety of overseas vacationers declined by nearly 80% between 2019 and 2020.

“In the year 2020, Zimbabwe had 567 766 visitors, a decrease from the 2 466 183 who visited Zimbabwe in 2019 signalling a decrease of almost 77% of visitors to Zimbabwe. The bulk of visitors to Zimbabwe, 43%, were in-transit to other countries. Visitors who came to Zimbabwe in the year 2020 used road (496 923) to cross into the country, compared to 70 686 who used air as their mode of entry,” the report said.

Tour operators mentioned the arrival of Eurowings Discover was a well timed sweetener because the tourism sector, which was a billion greenback business earlier than Covid-19, contributing 8% to GDP, is on the street to restoration.

Udo Volz, Germany’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, mentioned Eurowings Discover would doubtless contribute to a rise in guests from Germany to Zimbabwe due to the direct flight.

