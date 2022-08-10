Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Zimbabwe had been bowled out for 151 whereas chasing 257 within the third ODI.

Toss: Zimbabwe gained the toss and opted to area.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

2nd ODI report: Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries as Zimbabwe efficiently chased down virtually 300 runs to win the second one-day worldwide in opposition to Bangladesh on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 collection lead.

Bangladesh scored 290-9 after shedding the toss and being requested to bat first. Zimbabwe reached 291-5 in 47.3 overs in reply for a five-wicket victory.

Raza was 117 not out off 127 deliveries, together with eight fours and 4 sixes, and Chakabva was even sooner with a 75-ball 102. The pair took Zimbabwe from 49-4 to 250-5.

Mahmudullah high scored for Bangladesh with 80 not out off 84 balls. Raza took 3-56 in 10 overs of spin.

With AP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.