Zimbabwean hospital offers to pay medical bill of migrant woman berated by Limpopo MEC | News24

A personal hospital in Zimbabwe has supplied to pay the medical invoice of a girl on the centre of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s rant about migrants from Zimbabwe being a “huge strain” on the provincial healthcare system.

Arundel Hospital in Harare referred to as on anybody with data on the girl to contact them after a video emerged of Ramathuba berating her for getting remedy in South Africa. The lady is regarded as from Zimbabwe.

In an interview from Harare with News24, Blessing Chitsato, operations supervisor of Arundel Hospital, mentioned they had been prepared to foot the medical invoice however had been having bother contacting the Limpopo hospital.

He mentioned:

We are struggling to get by to the hospital the place she was mentioned to be admitted. We do not know her identify or something, for now. We are looking. As quickly as we get one thing optimistic, we’ll share [it].

Ramathuba’s assertion that undocumented migrants are putting a pressure on service supply within the well being sector has divided opinion.

Zimbabwean political commentator Kudzai Mutisi mentioned the transfer by Arundel Hospital was commendable.

“Arundel’s gesture is strictly what’s wanted by the affected person. Everyone else has been specializing in Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s conduct and the Zimbabwean authorities’s shortcomings.

“The affected person wants help in paying the medical payments, and that is the least we are able to do to console her after that traumatic and dehumanising incident. In our quarrels and debates, we threat forgetting that there’s a weak human being concerned,” he said.

While the South African health department said health workers should have a high moral obligation toward their patients, it added that the health sector was under strain.