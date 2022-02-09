Zimbabwean woman slapped with R40 000 fine for possession of illicit cigarettes | News24

Tatenda Mashairem a Zimbabwean nationwide, has been slapped with a R40 000 high quality or a 2-year imprisonment after being discovered responsible of the possession of illicit cigarettes.

Tatenda Mashaire “was sentenced to R40 000,00 or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which is suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension”, Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke mentioned.

Mashaire, 34, was sentenced within the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Friday after coming into right into a plea settlement with the State.

According to Maluleke, police pursed a tip-off about illicit cigarettes that had been stored in a home in Malale Village within the Tshamutumbu policing space.

“On 21 January 2022, a sting operation by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime investigation [team], in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and the South African National Defence Force, was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

“Boxes containing Remington Gold cigarettes price R43 684 had been seized,” Maluleke added.

