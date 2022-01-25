Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader changes party name | News24

Zimbabwe’s major opposition chief introduced Monday his celebration will drop its storied however contested identify, sidestepping factional squabbles and a authorized dispute.

Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly misplaced elections in 2018 to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, introduced he had registered a brand new celebration known as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

“We are having citizens coming together. It’s a citizens’ affair. It’s a citizens’ indaba (meeting). It’s a citizens’ decision,” Chamisa instructed a information convention.

“It’s a citizens’ way to say we want change for Zimbabwe. So farmers for change, we want to see what you are doing. Teachers for change, we want to see what you are doing.”

The determination drops the identify of the Movement for Democratic Change, which was shaped out of the union motion in 1999 to problem the ruling ZANU-PF’s stranglehold on energy.

The MDC shortly emerged as essentially the most potent opposition celebration that Zimbabwe had ever seen, inspiring labour teams across the area to take related steps into politics.

But lately, the celebration has splintered into quite a lot of groupings all claiming the MDC identify, symbols and colors.

The bickering has led to court docket battles and invited confusion amongst voters.

The CCC adopted the color brilliant yellow, as a substitute of MDC’s purple.

Chamisa registered the celebration with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission forward of by-elections in March to fill 133 native and parliamentary seats.

Those give Chamisa an opportunity to check drive the CCC forward of the subsequent common elections in 2023.

