Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa blames SA xenophobic attacks on the West | News24

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blames “long colonialism” for latest xenophobic assaults in South Africa.

He additionally mentioned black individuals in South Africa will not be in charge of the financial system therefore the “wanton acts of black-on-black” violence.

Mnangagwa says anti-Chinese sentiment in Zambia, South Africa, and Namibia is a part of the West’s sinister motive in Africa.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa blames the latest xenophobic assaults in South Africa on “long colonialism” describing it as, “… a racialised war of black African underdogs”.

He wrote in his pre-Africa Day opinion column printed within the state-controlled Sunday Mail an article titled: “The dangers of false and fake nationalism in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa.”

“In South Africa, a whole violent and often lethal movement against Africans has now taken root,” he mentioned.

He wrote in obvious response to Operation Dudula – a stress group that has renewed anti-immigrant campaigns.

Through the operation, one Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi, 43, was stoned and burnt to demise on 6 April in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

“We have witnessed wanton acts of black-on-black, African-on-African violence, all in the name of protecting South African jobs or even vending sites,” the Zimbabwean president mentioned.

He additionally argued that whereas South Africa’s financial system, “… remains in white and foreign hands”, no white immigrants have been affected.

READ | Mapisa-Nqakula’s Zim trip: If the meeting was ‘urgent’, why are there no minutes? – DA

To deal with Zimbabwe’s immigration and financial woes, South Africa has previously engaged Zimbabwe’s ruling social gathering Zanu PF. However, all engagements have been futile ending in diplomatic spats. In a type of, Zanu PF instructed the African National Congress (ANC) to, “… mind its own business”, again house.

This was after the latter despatched a particular envoy led by then secretary-general Ace Magashule to Zimbabwe in September 2020.

Mnangagwa added that the assault on foreigners was disguised as nationalism and serves to derail African unity.

He added:

This is a racialised warfare of black African underdogs couched as nationalism, a battle for servitude by equally disempowered Africans, no matter their nation of origin. This assault is on the very coronary heart and soul of our solidarity as Africans uniformly objectified by lengthy colonialism.

Mnangagwa got here into energy via a army coup that was supported by China in November 2017. Since then he has sought to extend relations with the Asian nation past his predecessor Robert Mugabe’s diplomacy.

In his opinion piece, Mnangagwa additionally mentioned that anti-Chinese sentiments in Zambia, South Africa, and Namibia, “… revealed a sinister, deceitful and manipulative hand of the West”.

He singled out Namibia’s transfer to close down small Chinese retail outlets to guard customers in opposition to counterfeit merchandise as “fake nationalism”.

Zimbabwe Community in SA chairperson Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena mentioned Mnangagwa was proper on one factor, faux nationalism, however the cause behind black individuals combating amongst one another was due to corruption by the ruling elite.

“The reason why blacks are fighting against each other is because of the plundering of our economies by the political elites,” he mentioned.

This has pushed the poor in African international locations to hunt greener pastures in different international locations and when, “… these migrants who are victims of the political elites when they arrive in countries like South Africa, they compete with poor people in poor communities for little [sic] resources which leads to these attacks”.

As such, the blame for the failure to construct these economies have to be positioned squarely on the governing international locations as a result of they did not remodel the financial system at independence, Mabhena mentioned.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.