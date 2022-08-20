Zion Christian Church interchange expected to ease traffic during annual Limpopo pilgrimage | News24

A multimillion-rand ZCC highway interchange will likely be constructed to ease excessive visitors volumes and accidents throughout pilgrimages.

A memorandum of understanding between Sanral and RAL was signed in Polokwane on Friday.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says the undertaking will increase the economic system and uplift the usual of residing within the province.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the development of the multimillion-rand St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) highway interchange, which is anticipated to ease visitors through the annual pilgrimage to Moria in Limpopo.

More than 1,000,000 individuals descend on the church’s headquarters – often called the Holy City of Moria – by bus, non-public automotive and minibus, inflicting big visitors congestion each Easter.

The multimillion-rand interchange is to be constructed by way of a joint partnership between the SA National Road Agency (Sanral) and Road Agency Limpopo (RAL), which signed the memorandum of understanding in Polokwane on Friday.

The interchange will likely be constructed alongside the R71 highway that connects Polokwane and Tzaneen, by way of Moria.

It comes just a few years after the completion of the Polokwane ring highway, a by-pass highway which had helped to ease visitors congestion within the metropolis.

At the ceremony, ZCC consultant Piet Lekganyane described the initiative as a “critical milestone”.

He mentioned:

We are happy that the deliberations among the many stakeholders since 2019 have led to this crucial milestone being reached. Most importantly, the development of the interchange will facilitate the protected motion of visitors.

“We have witnessed in the past many road accidents and congestion, especially during the pilgrimages, as a result of high traffic volumes,” Lekganyane mentioned.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha mentioned he believed the undertaking would increase financial progress, create jobs and enhance the residing situations of the individuals of the province.

“We know that this is one of the busiest routes in the province. The road also connects Polokwane and the town of Tzaneen, and leads to the Kruger National Park, which is the biggest park in the SADC region,” Mathabatha mentioned.