Zion Foster’s Mother Says Cousin Confessed To Dumping Teen

(CBS DETROIT) – As the seek for Zion Foster continues, her mom Ciera Milton says she’s gripping with the truth that her daughter received’t be discovered alive.

The grieving mom advised CW50, Foster’s accused by authorities of mendacity to peace officers within the investigation allegedly made a surprising confession that he dumped the 17-year-old after she went unresponsive, on the identical evening she was final seen.

“Like trash and put my baby in a dumpster and then afterward proceeded to go get his girlfriend from work and carried on with life as if nothing happened,” Milton stated.

Foster’s mom says she’s dwelling with a ache that’s insufferable as a result of for weeks she says she’s recognized about what allegedly occurred the evening of January 4th, however she saved the grisly particulars to herself to guard the investigation.

“I can’t even fathom my baby in a casket and I can’t fathom in the trash,” Milton stated.

But Wednesday, after leaving a Macomb County courtroom Jaylin Brazier’s listening to, she might not maintain it in.

The mom of six went to social media to vent and let the world know what she says Detroit Police advised her about her daughter’s disappearance.

“It’s not a pain that you can escape from,” Milton cried.

“It’s not a pain that you can sleep away or cry away or medicate away.”

Milton says Brazier picked her daughter up final month from her Eastpointe dwelling and by no means dropped her off.

The 23-year-old man is dealing with prices in Macomb County for mendacity to police in a violent crime investigation, prices he pleaded no contest to.

“And in this broken state, I still gotta take care of my other babies,” Milton defined.

According to Milton, Foster’s final location on her telephone pinged on Greenfield close to Vassar at Brazier’s home in Detroit.

Milton says police advised her Foster might probably be in a landfill with little to no stays left.

“I wish more so that they could find her to know what he did,” Milton stated.

Detroit police haven’t confirmed to CW50 {that a} confession was made, as a substitute releasing this assertion that reads:

“The Detroit Police Department continues to investigate the missing case of Zion Foster. We are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies around the clock.

The investigation is still active and we urge anyone with information to please come forward.

We’ve resubmitted a warrant package to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for multiple charges against Jaylin Brazier. We have no further details to release at this time.”

