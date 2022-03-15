Zomato Acquires 16.66% Stake In Mukunda Foods For $5 Million; Grants $150 Million Loan To Blinkit

Zomato Acquires 16.66% Stake In Mukunda Foods; Grants $150 Million Loan To Blinkit

Indian food-delivery agency Zomato Ltd’s board has authorized the acquisition of a 16.66% stake in Mukunda Foods, a meals robotics firm, for $5 million and granted a mortgage of $150 million to Blinkit, a web based buying platform.

From cooking-making to burger-flipping, many meals and beverage companies are starting to find the advantages of robots to enhance their productiveness.

Mukunda is a meals robotics firm that helps automate meals preparation at eating places by designing and manufacturing clever robotic gear.

Zomato mentioned, “our investment will help Mukunda Foods scale faster, help reduce restaurant food prices, expand margins, and enhance customer delight.”

Zomato, in a disclosure submitting with the National Stock Exchange in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India laws, mentioned the corporate’s board of administrators at a gathering on March 15, 2022, has authorized the acquisition of a 16.66 per cent stake in Mukunda Foods for an combination money buy of $5 million and grant a mortgage of $150 million to Blinkit, with the phrases of the mortgage to be determined at a future date.

Formerly often called Grofers, Blinkit rebranded itself late final 12 months as its CEO promised to hurry up deliveries of every little thing from groceries to electronics in a burgeoning market dominated by Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon’s native unit.