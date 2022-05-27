Zomato Reminds Good Old Days To People With This Viral Post

Zomato is understood for this enjoyable tackle social media. And, as soon as once more, the corporate has lived as much as our expectations. The newest publish, by the meals supply app, is reminding us of the great previous “no pressure days”. We should say that Zomato has made fairly a profitable try at reminding us of the warnings that used to hover round, together with the aroma of meals being cooked at dwelling. The warning-cum-deadline, often given by our darling moms, was for the stress cooker’s whistles. Relatable?

“Life was good when the only deadline we had was 3 seeti [whistle] mein cooker band karna [Turn off the gas after three whistles],” Zomato wrote in a tweet.

Of course, customers have been transported to the times when life was, as they are saying, easy.

One of the primary reactions got here from Paytm, the digital cost platform. The firm introduced their very own, with-a-twist, model of a deadline. The tweet learn, “Life was good when paying attention in school was the only important payment of the day.”

This individual spoke on behalf of us when he stated, “Mera cooker seeti nhi deta tha usai time ke hisab se bnd krna tha. 15 mins baad band kardeo was the deadline.”

“Failing at deadline since bachpan” was the sentiment on the social media platform.

Users, too, didn’t maintain again and acknowledged what nostalgia tastes like in their very own lives. An individual wrote, “Life was good when the only deadline we had was tanki se paani overflow one pe motor off kar dena.”

“Andehra hone se pehlay khel ke ghar aa jana” was another relatable take on the deadline tweet.

And, are you among those who had to keep a check while the milk is on the boiler? If yes, then this post is for you.

Do tell us your deadline second?

