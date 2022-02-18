Zondo Commission: Why extension will mess with Ramaphosa’s timeline to report to Parliament | News24

The Zondo Commission was to ship half three of its report back to Cyril Ramaphosa on the finish of February.

Zondo, nonetheless, made an pressing utility for an extension.

He requested that he ship the ultimate a part of the report by the tip of April.

The State Capture Inquiry has requested for an extension of its time period till 30 April, which may derail President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dedication to report back to Parliament, based mostly on the report’s suggestions and findings, by 30 June.

News24 reported on Thursday that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had requested for the extension, however was anticipated to hand reports on Eskom, Bosasa and the State Security Agency to Ramaphosa at the end of this month.

“That will be about the size of the volumes that made Part 1 and Part 2 of its report, which were delivered at the end of December 2021 and at the end of January 2022 respectively,” the fee stated in a press release on Friday.

It will imply that, by the tip of February, the report delivered to the president will run to about 3 000 pages of detailed evaluation of proof, findings and proposals.

“Although the chairperson had previously indicated that the volumes of the report that would be delivered to the president at the end of February would be the last part of the report, unfortunately this will no longer be the case,” the fee stated.

READ | ‘We are working around the clock’ – Zondo, as he asks for another Inquiry extension

If the fee’s utility for an extension to the High Court in Pretoria is profitable, it would submit the steadiness of its report both on the finish of April or a part of it on the finish of March, and the final half on the finish of April 2022.

In papers filed in courtroom on Thursday, Zondo stated the estimated 1 500-page doc he would supply to Ramaphosa this month is more likely to additionally comprise reviews on the Free State asbestos and housing initiatives, the “attempted capture of National Treasury” and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

According to a listing of matters offered by Zondo, the final report the fee will ship addresses “the closure of the Gupta bank accounts and the Cabinet response”, the Estina Dairy Project, “Parliamentary Oversight”, SABC and ANN7, EOH and the City of Johannesburg and “The Big Picture”.

Zondo needed to take a while to arrange for his interview for chief justice, after which to relaxation after the interview.

He burdened that he and his crew had been working “all kinds of hours, weekends and public holidays – in order to try and complete the report by the end of February 2022, but this is not going to be achieved”.