Zondo: Guptas used armour company as a ‘vehicle’ to capture Denel | Fin24

The state Capture Commission says that the Guptas tried to stress former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee to have the group do enterprise with the household.

The involvement by the Guptas in VR Laser, a provider to Denel, was a part of efforts to seize the state defence know-how firm.

The state seize report highlights how former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee was pressured by the Guptas for enterprise alternatives.

Saloojee and two different executives have been ultimately pushed out of Denel, to allow its seize by the Guptas.

The Guptas and their affiliate Salim Essa used a provider VR Laser Services as a “vehicle” to seize state defence know-how firm Denel, the State Capture Commission has discovered.

The fee, led by performing chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday handed to the Presidency the second a part of its report. It is cut up into two volumes and focuses on seize of Transnet and Denel.

“The entry into VR Laser by the Guptas and Mr Essa was effected with the intention of using it as a vehicle with which to capture Denel,” the report learn.

VR Laser gives armour plate and metal for the defence trade and was established in 2007. It was one of many largest, most vital and dependable suppliers to Denel, the report famous. VR Laser’s important shareholders have been John van Reenen, Gary Bloxham and MJ Jiyane and his spouse.

Eventually in 2013, Essa purchased a 74.9% stake in VR Laser from Bloxham and Van Reenen, by way of his firm Elgasolve. Jiyane and his spouse ultimately offered their remaining stake (25.1%) in VR laser in 2014 to Craysure Investments.

“This evidence shows that the Guptas bought control of a significant supplier of armoured steel to Denel,” the report learn.

The fee had heard how awarding two Denel contracts to VR Laser in 2014 and 2015 bumped into a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands of rands. The contracts have been linked to the development of armoured autos, Fin24 previously reported.

The report additionally flags three massive contracts irregularly awarded by Denel to VR Laser. It recommends that legislation enforcement businesses examine these contracts for breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. The contracts are one concluded in November 2014 between Denel Land Services (DLS) and VR Laser, one other concluded in May 2015 between DLS and VR Laser and one concluded in December 2015 between Denel Vehicle Systems and VR Laser.

Meetings at Saxonwold

The report notes how Essa had reached out to former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee in 2012. Essa had invited Saloojee to fulfill “certain individuals” who might help Denel with future enterprise.

Initially Saloojee didn’t reply to those invites, however Essa instructed him the requests got here from the “very top”. Saloojee ultimately agreed to the assembly and located himself on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, the place he met Tony and Atul Gupta, together with former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.

“According to Mr Saloojee, Minister Gigaba said to him that ‘these people’ were his friends and that he hoped that they and Mr Saloojee could work together.” State Capture report

At a separate assembly at Saxonwold, Saloojee met Duduzane Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma’s son, and a person launched as Ace Magashula’s son. Essa had instructed Saloojee that the Guptas wished to do enterprise with Denel and get it into different markets such because the Middle East and Asia. According to the report, Saloojee instructed them that they should undergo “proper channels” to do enterprise with Denel.

At one other assembly in 2012, Tony Gupta had put stress on Saloojee to co-operate with the household. According to Saloojee’s testimony, the Gupta brother has mentioned he ought to take cash as a result of “everyone does”.

The fee additionally heard from Saloojee that it was obvious that Tony Gupta was changing into “frustrated” with him for “putting obstacles” within the Guptas’ path on the subject of their plans for Denel.

The fee famous that it was clear the Guptas had no intentions to compete for Denel’s enterprise. “From the outset, they put pressure on Mr Saloojee to privilege their chosen vehicle, VR Laser, above any other competitor suppliers,” the report learn.

“Then, when Mr Saloojee showed that he would not dance to the Guptas’ tune, steps were taken to gain control and oust Mr Saloojee.” State Capture report

The fee singles out former public enterprise’s minister Lynne Brown’s appointment of a brand new board in 2015 with out enter from officers from the division. The transfer successfully eliminated management of Denel from a “competent and honest” board, which had been profitable of their time period between 2011 to 2015.

The board had left Denel with its highest order guide in its historical past at R35 billion, and the corporate had expanded into markets such because the Middle East, Africa, South America and the Far East. Denel was solvent and liquid on the time. But Brown didn’t ask them to serve a second time period, which has been questioned by the fee.

Instead, the newly appointed board, led by Daniel Mantsha in 2015 decided to droop Saloojee, chief monetary officer Fikile Mhlontlo and firm secretary Elizabeth Africa. The board didn’t act expeditiously in testing allegations made towards the executives and ultimately paid them enormous settlements to get them out the corporate. According to the fee, these actions have been geared toward “facilitating the capture of Denel by the Guptas.”

The fee additionally flagged that Mantsha had been struck off the roll of attorneys, on account of an extended record of acts of misconduct, the report learn. He had beforehand represented former president Jacob Zuma. He was caught off the roll in 2007 and reinstated in 2011. The fee mentioned that Brown “did not do her homework” earlier than appointing Mantsha.

“The fact that she did not do that homework is an indication that she must have been given this name by the Guptas and there was, in her view, no need to do that kind of background check because she sought to appoint whoever the Guptas wanted.” State Capture report

Mantsha was one of many key position gamers that enabled the Guptas and Essa to seize Denel, the report indicated.

VR Laser in flip suffered reputational harm by its affiliation as a “Gupta controlled company,” and was additionally negatively impacted by the choice by banks to withdraw services to Gupta firms.

“The reputational damage which Denel suffered from its capture and the fact that the control of Denel passed into unscrupulous hands was enormous. The evidence shows that rebuilding Denel will take a long time. That is if Denel does not go under,” the report learn.

Denel has been battling with monetary points and allegations of corruption over various years. It has additionally struggled to pay workers salaries on account of its monetary woes. In August 2019 National Treasury granted Denel a R1.8 billion recapitalisation lifeline. It was allotted R576 million for the 2020/21 fiscal 12 months, Fin24 previously reported.