Zondo recommends Nomvula Mokonyane’s prosecution for corruption, found she took bribes from Bosasa | News24

The third a part of the fee’s report was launched on Tuesday evening, dealing solely with Bosasa.

The State Capture Inquiry recommends that the authorities take motion towards “Mama Action” Nomvula Mokonyane after discovering sufficient proof that she acquired gratification from Bosasa.

“The matter is referred to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution of Ms Mokonyane on charges of corruption in terms of section 3 and/or 4 and/or 11 and/or 12 and/or 13 of PRECCA [Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act],” the report said.

Zondo discovered there have been “clearly extensive attempts by Bosasa and its leaders, through various forms of inducement and gain, to influence Ms Mokonyane in her position as a member of the national executive, the provincial executive and office bearer in organs of state”.

The fee additionally discovered adequate proof to determine that Mokonyane accepted gratification from Bosasa, which held and sought to acquire contracts with the federal government.

This included her lavish fortieth birthday bash and month-to-month funds of R50 000.

The presidency launched the fourth a part of the fee’s report on Tuesday evening. It contains 4 volumes and about 1 000 pages in whole. It solely offers with Bosasa.

Mokonyane is a longstanding management determine, initially in Gauteng and in a while the nationwide stage.

In phrases of government workplace – she served as an MEC from the late Nineties within the provincial Gauteng authorities. She turned Gauteng premier in 2009. In 2014, former president Jacob Zuma appointed her to his Cabinet, initially as water and sanitation minister.

She obtained the chop when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his Cabinet after 2019. She works for the ANC in Luthuli House because the get together’s head of organising.

