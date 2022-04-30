Zondo report praises EOH corruption fighting efforts as ‘unique case’ | Fin24

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo applauded EOH for working with the fee of inquiry into state seize to unearth corruption within the firm.

The fee recommends investigation towards some former EOH executives.

EOH has already paid again a few of the funds that had been topic to irregular conduct by its executives.

As a non-public entity as soon as entangled in large-scale tender irregularities, EOH has earned reward from the fee of inquiry into state seize for its efforts to place its troubled previous behind it.

The report counseled the corporate’s cooperation with the fee, and the proactive measures taken to treatment the historic wrongdoings inside its ranks, saying the motion made it a “unique case”.

Still, the reward didn’t erase its report of problematic dealings with the state, which included over-billing and collusion with public officers.

According to the report, over-invoicing of public sector shoppers and inflation of costs with the assistance of people inside authorities departments was a recurrent function within the firm’s dealings with the general public service.

Such practices included two Microsoft licensing offers with the Department of Defence and an SAP licensing settlement with the Department of Water Affairs.

The firm additionally bypassed procurement procedures performed by the State Information Technology Agency, SITA, and went on to invoice inflated charges.

Zondo highlighted that the issues involving irregular procurement practices at EOH had been first dropped at the fee’s consideration by the corporate itself.

He mentioned major credit score for the angle taken by EOH have to be accorded to CEO Stephen van Coller. The govt took over the CEO place in September 2018 and has led the corporate’s turnaround, together with the reimbursement of a few of the misappropriated funds to authorities departments.

In April 2021, EOH agreed to pay back over R40 million from contracts awarded by the Department of Defence that had been discovered to be irregular.

“There is no other company that has been of greater assistance to the commission in relation to investigations of historical wrongdoing within its ranks.”

The report’s findings additional point out that EOH shouldn’t be allowed to retain the advantages of historic corrupt and irregular procurement practices, and notes the corporate, below Van Coller’s management, doesn’t search to take action.

“It is proactively investigating its historical involvement in the corrupt and irregular procurement processes, bringing the relevant facts to the attention of the authorities and tendering to make reparations to the organs of state at whose expense it profited.”

The fee really helpful a probe into the 2014 awarding of a contract by the City of Johannesburg to TSS Managed Services to improve the town’s community and safety infrastructure.

The contract was concluded whereas the late mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, was the MMEC of Finance.

The probe have to be executed with a view to prosecuting former EOH executives Mackay and Ebrahim Laher and Patrick Makhubedu, the report mentioned.

It famous that Makhubo is now deceased.

The report additionally recommends an investigation into the 2016 award of an SAP contract to EOH Mthombo by the the City of Johannesburg.