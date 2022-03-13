Zondo the right man for the job: Advocates for Transformation throws support behind new Chief Justice | News24

In a press release, AFT stated Zondo was certified, skilled and unbiased.

They had been of the view that Zondo would “vigorously pursue the vision of the Constitution of transformation under the law”.

The AFT additionally welcomed the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as Deputy Chief Justice.

Advocates for Transformation (AFT) imagine that Justice Raymond Zondo’s appointment as Chief Justice was the fitting one as he’s certified, skilled, and unbiased.

In a press release on Sunday, AFT, whose Judicial Service Commission (JSC) candidate throughout the Chief Justice interviews was advocate Dali Mpofu SC, applauded Zondo’s appointment.

“AFT believes that Justice Zondo is suitably qualified, experienced and will vigorously pursue the vision of the Constitution of transformation under the law,” the assertion stated.

“AFT also regards Justice Zondo as fiercely independent, and thus the right leader for the judiciary at this time.”

AFT additionally famous “the intention of President Cyril Ramaphosa to nominate Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya for the role of Deputy Chief Justice”.

“Her stellar record speaks for itself, and we look forward to her interview at the JSC,” AFT stated.

“We believe that the possible elevation of Justice Maya as Deputy Chief Justice will inspire generations of young women lawyers who can dream that they too can play leadership roles in our judiciary.”

Maya was the candidate endorsed by the JSC for the place of Chief Justice. However, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo as a substitute.

Experts had beforehand stated the JSC mustn’t have endorsed a single candidate, however quite seek the advice of and categorical a view as to the suitability of candidates.

Earlier on Sunday, News24 reported that the AFT had written to the JSC informing the fee that Mpfofu’s time period had come to an finish.

AFT nationwide chairperson, advocate Myron Dewrance SC, stated Mpofu’s time period of workplace as a consultant through the General Council of the Bar on the JSC had expired on 10 February.

At the time, the AFT nationwide govt committee requested Mpofu to proceed serving on the JSC, pending the finalisation of the interviews for the Chief Justice place, which had since been finalised.

At its June 2017 AGM in Bloemfontein, AFT resolved that its candidate serving on the JSC would solely have the ability to serve a time period of two years at a time and a most of two phrases topic to the choice of an AGM.

“In 2017, Mpofu SC was elected to serve on the JSC for one term. At a later AGM in Port Elizabeth in 2019, Mpofu SC was re-elected to serve on the JSC,” Dewrance stated.

Dewrance stated AFT was within the means of figuring out an acceptable successor and that the JSC could be suggested sooner or later.

