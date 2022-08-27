Zoo employee in Thailand dresses up as ostrich, roams around. Here’s why

Zoo workers, moreover caring for the animals, have interaction in varied different actions too to make sure the general well-being of the creatures. Just like this zoo worker in Thailand did throughout an escape drill. The individual roamed across the place, and in addition obtained chased by different workers, whereas sporting an ostrich costume.

The man dressed up as a flightless fowl to show others how to react in case one of many actual ostriches decides to flee from the zoo, stories CNN. Performed as part of the annual drill meant to simulate an escape, the photographs of the occasion had been additionally shared on-line.

Along with the photographs, the zoo additionally posted an in depth caption in Thai. When loosely translated, it explains that different employees members and the veterinarians needed to coax the person dressed as a fowl to return to its enclosure. The zoo’s put up additionally outlines that the primary goal behind the drill is to handle a real-life state of affairs, if and when it happens.

Take a glance the put up:

Since being shared, it has collected almost 800 likes and counting. The share has additionally being re-shared over 200 occasions by the Facebook person. Many confirmed their reactions by laughing out loud Gifs or emoticons.