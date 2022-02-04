Zoo installs special feeding pole in leopard’s enclosure. Watch to know why

Philadelphia Zoo situated in Pennsylvania is dwelling to just about 1,300 animals, many uncommon and endangered. They additionally typically take to Instagram to offer folks a peek into the lives of these animals. Just like this current share a couple of particular feeding pole that they put in within the enclosure of a leopard named Kira. Along with the video, additionally they shared a descriptive caption explaining its necessity.

“Go, Kira, go! You’re watching our Amur leopard Kira’s first attempt at our new big cat feeding pole, which allows our big cats to show off their incredible hunting skills. As we introduce the feeding pole to each cat, our keepers hang the meat low to see if the cat will grab it from there. As you can see, Kira never gives up! We’re so thankful to the donor who graciously funded this project, and to all who make projects like this possible,” they wrote.

The video opens to point out a bit of meat hanging from a tree. Kira is seen standing on its hind legs enjoying with its meals.

Take a have a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about 9 hours in the past. Since being posted, the video has additionally collected greater than 39,000 views and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally prompted many to publish their reactions.

“Awesome tail…I bet she’s a great climber!” wrote an Instagram person. “This is awesome,” posted one other. “When you’re a kitty everything is to be played with!” joked a 3rd. “She is so cleaver,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video of the leopard?