Zoo joins WA school holiday vaccine blitz

Free three-year passes to the Perth Zoo are on provide to West Australian kids who obtain a COVID-19 vaccine these college holidays.

Each youngster aged between 5 and 11 who visits the zoo’s pop-up clinic between April 11 and April 13 shall be eligible to obtain a free cross.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says the zoo shall be one in every of 11 vaccination websites open through the college holidays in an effort to spice up immunisation charges.

Other areas embrace the May Drive Parkland playground in King’s Park, Bibra Lake and the Mundaring Sculpture Park.

About 57.37 per cent of WA kids aged 5-11 have acquired a single dose of a COVID vaccine, whereas 30.5 per cent have acquired two.

Nationally, 31.72 per cent of younger kids are double-dosed.

Ms Sanderson says vaccination is especially vital in WA as kids make up a big proportion of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalisations.

“Perth Children’s Hospital on a busy day are seeing 30 children a day with COVID-19,” she advised reporters on Saturday.

“They won’t all be admitted but that is a significant portion.

“We want to verify our youngsters are vaccinated and if a free cross to the zoo for 3 years goes to assist, then we’re blissful to do it.”

The vaccination blitz comes with the state recording 6566 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday.

There are 236 people in hospital with the virus, while eight are in intensive care.

Ms Sanderson says it is too early to say whether the state has passed its Omicron peak.

“We’re watching this coming week very carefully … however definitely the numbers are monitoring in the suitable route,” she stated.