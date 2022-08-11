Zoo visitors unexpectedly witness the birth of a baby giraffe

toggle caption Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo

Visitors to the Milwaukee County Zoo witnessed an occasion that had not occurred in entrance of a crowd for the reason that Nineties; the start of a child giraffe.

Witnesses have been in a position to see the mom Ziggy start a male reticulated giraffe on Aug. 4.

The animal care employees acquired a name round 11:40 a.m. that day saying that Ziggy was going into labor whereas she was in her outside habitat. The employees rapidly rushed to the exhibit the place Ziggy gave start to a child male giraffe at 12:20 p.m.; by 1:40 p.m., the calf was on its ft and strolling, stated Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, media relations coordinator for the Milwaukee County Zoo.

“It all happened so quickly,” Diliberti-Shea informed NPR over the telephone. “Witnessing a moment like this can be out of the ordinary depending on the animal. We’ve had camels that have been born with the visitors there. Giraffes, not so much. We think that the last one — and our curator was not here at the time, so we don’t have an exact date — was in the 1990s. So it’s, you know, not a common occurrence.”

toggle caption Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo

The zoo has been within the midst of a child growth for the reason that spring. The new additions embody a harbor seal and two macaques, Diliberti-Shea stated. In June, there was additionally the start of one other giraffe named Poppy.

The unnamed calf is presently doing effectively being below the watchful eye of his mom Ziggy.

“I think there were some, you know, people maybe that were surprised, I guess that it happened in the exhibit and I think maybe that left people a little bit unsettled,” stated Diliberti-Shea. “And it really shouldn’t. Because we have all of the animal care people there, we have veterinarians that are on staff. So, you know, as soon as they got the call that this birth was happening, they rushed over there. And it was just a matter of trying to get the mom into the sort of a more private area, but she didn’t seem to be too shocked by it or too unsettled by it.”

“We just want to assure all of our visitors that this little guy is doing really, really well and he’s nursing,” Diliberti-Shea added.

Reticulated giraffes are endangered and native to the savannas of Africa, Diliberti-Shea stated.