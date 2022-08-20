Zulu coronation: Misuzulu already on the throne, ceremony just a formality – Buthelezi | News24
The coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini because the Zulu king on the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.
The kraal-entering ceremony carried out as a ceremony of passage on the coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini because the Zulu king received beneath approach on the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
This was regardless of an software for an pressing courtroom interdict to halt the coronation that was being heard within the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on the similar time.
AmaZulu conventional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi described the ceremony as a prayer to introduce him to his ancestors and his folks.
Buthelezi stated the king was already on the throne and that the occasion was a formality.
The courtroom software has been launched pending the finalisation of an enchantment granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, by which the daughters of the late King Zwelithini’s first spouse, Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, are difficult the late king’s will.
Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, need the courtroom to declare that their father’s will had been solid.
