Zulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed away | Witness

Zulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has handed away.

Zulu-Ndlovu was the sister of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The information was confirmed to Weekend Witness by her brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday night.

He stated:

“Yes, she passed away at a hospital in Newcastle. The family just found out so we are still trying to gather ourselves.”

Zulu stated he could be travelling from Nongoma to Newcastle the place the princess took her final breath.

For the previous couple of years, Zulu-Ndlovu had been sure to a wheelchair.

Her final public look was final weekend in Newcastle the place she attended the umembeso ceremony for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s bride, Ntokozo Mayisela.

Zulu-Ndlovu was additionally a part of the Zulu Royal faction that was disputing Misizulu’s declare to the throne.