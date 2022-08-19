Zulu royal family feud: Zwelithini’s brothers reject MisuZulu | Citypress

Zulu Princes (from left) Mbonisi, Vulindlela and Mathobisizwe – who’re the brothers to the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu – addressing the media at a press briefing the place they voiced their disassociation with the upcoming coronation of King MisuZulu. Photo: Tebogo Letsie/City Press

The brothers of the deceased Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, have distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of the present king MisuZulu kaZwelithini, saying that the royal home desires Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini to ascend the throne.

Buzabazi’s mom is the late king’s fourth spouse, Queen Buhle KaMathe.

The brothers declare the method adopted to ordain MisuZulu was irregular and didn’t obtain the blessing from the royal home.

In a press briefing on the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg on Thursday, Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu and Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu proclaimed that the coronation course of was a violation of the customary rituals, which required them to be those taking him to the kraal.

Brothers of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have distanced themselves from the upcoming coronation of present king MisuZulu pic.twitter.com/LgHDpZ5o7l — mduduzi nonyane (@mrNonyane) August 18, 2022

The trio mentioned the hallowed course of may solely be carried out by the remaining brothers of the late king and so they condemned the coronation as it’s towards Zulu customs.

“The people who have organised the coronation and are behind the current king are unknown to the royal house. The late king did everything with us and told us how he wanted things in the royal house to be done. We have been quiet for too long and these people are leading the Zulu nation astray,” mentioned Mathubesizwe.

They additional implied that the present king was not most popular by the deceased king due to some “misdemeanours” and their alternative was Zwelithini’s right-hand man (Buzabazi), who did every little thing for him, together with resolving household conflicts.

He mentioned:

We additionally noticed all of his kids whereas rising up, and we will inform you that he (Buzabazi) loves his household greater than anything… We know people who find themselves a damaging affect on our youngsters however deep down, they know that we’re the one ones who’ve the proper to cowl royal proceedings.

Mathubesizwe admitted that the battle over the throne was inflicting loads of division within the royal household, however this was perpetuated by sure relations who’ve their very own agendas.

“…It’s a mess now because the kids are divided. It’s a pity that we are only coming out now, so that gave them a chance to do as they wanted in the royal family.”

Vulindlela additional revealed that they have been ready on the National Prosecuting Authority to determine pertaining to a legal case opened to analyze the tampering with the late king’s signature on his will.

The announcement of the coronation was made by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the standard prime minister of the monarch.

The coming into of the kraal (ukungena esibayeni in Zulu) ceremony is carried out in step with a Zulu customized for the king to fulfil the required rituals in celebration of his set up because the chief of the Zulu nation.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.