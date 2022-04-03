Zuma to seek clarity after SCA dismisses leave to appeal bid | News24

Former president Jacob Zuma’s basis says Zuma’s authorized crew will method the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal to offer readability on its determination to dismiss his bid for go away to enchantment.

The SCA on Thursday dismissed the previous president’s efforts to power the elimination of prosecutor Billy Downer.

The basis stated it was “astounded by the glaring vagueness and the ambiguity inherent in this decision”.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says “justice was most definitely not serviced” following the previous president’s newest authorized defeat after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Zuma’s software for go away to enchantment.

The basis, in a media assertion, addressed its issues to “all media and the people of South Africa and the world” on Saturday. It was “astounded by the glaring vagueness and the ambiguity inherent in this decision”.

“A blanket approach and routine order of dismissal do not provide the required clarity. In this case, it is because it’s common cause that some of the four separate petitions filed at the SCA do not require “go away to enchantment”.

“Even Judge Piet Koen’s made this clear in his judgment,” it stated.

The basis added that courtroom judgments supplied authorized certainty and readability in order that subjective inferences have been averted.

It stated:

All that H E President Zuma wants is a fair trial and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the constitutional promises of the rule of law and equality before the law are evenly applied to all. On the 11th April 2022, the legal team of President Zuma will be in the Pietermaritzburg High Court with a clear mandate to ensure the protection of these inalienable rights and values enshrined in our Constitution.

The foundation said Zuma had briefed his legal team to do all that was necessary to approach the president of the SCA.

“In line with the related laws to hunt applicable cures together with the reconsideration, variation or clarification of the choice,” it stated.

Zuma had requested the enchantment courtroom for the fitting to problem Koen’s dismissal of his “particular plea” application in which he sought the removal of Downer because of alleged bias and misconduct.

The State elected to not file any papers detailing its opposition to Zuma’s attempts to appeal Koen’s rulings against him.

The foundation added for the criminal trial to proceed under the present conditions whilst these legal protections were being pursued would be a “travesty of justice and a vindictive assault on our Constitution”.

