Zuma turns to the SCA in bid to remove Downer as prosecutor in corruption case – report | News24

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to take away prosecutor advocate Billy Downer to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

According to media stories, Zuma’s authorized group lodged the petition on Wednesday.

Zuma misplaced his bid to take away Downer in October final yr within the High Court.

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his bid to take away prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his corruption case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The Jacob Zuma Foundation – by way of its official social media web page – stated Zuma’s authorized group had lodged the petition on the SCA towards “the dismissal of the plea to remove Downer in the criminal trial, refusal of the appeal and refusal of the application to introduce new evidence”.

The authorized group of H.E President Zuma has lodged the petition on the SCA towards PMB HC.

The petition towards:-

* Dismissal of the plea to take away Downer within the felony trial.

* Refusal of the attraction.

* Refusal of the applying to introduce new proof.https://t.co/1jXZ4uScZj — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) March 9, 2022

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi instructed EWN: “The petition against the decision of Judge [Piet] Koen dismissing the special plea for the removal of Billy Downer as prosecutor in the criminal case as well as the application for leave to appeal and the application to lead new evidence was indeed lodged at the SCA today.”

READ | Zuma loses bid to remove arms deal prosecutor

Last October, Zuma misplaced his bid to take away Downer from his corruption case.

Koen, in his judgment, stated there was no proof Zuma wouldn’t get a good trial if Downer was not eliminated.

Billy Downer. PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP

He stated the grounds on which Zuma was demanding Downer’s removing have been unfounded, including they have been both primarily based on hypothesis or rumour, The Witness reported.

ALSO READ | NPA tells court Zuma has poor prospects of success in ‘special plea’ appeal case

News24 reported Zuma had claimed Downer lacked the independence and impartiality to conduct the case lawfully.

In addition, the publication additionally reported the previous president confronted 16 expenses regarding 783 funds he allegedly obtained from his former monetary advisor, Schabir Shaik, and a R500 000-a-year bribe the State alleged Shaik facilitated for him from French arms firm Thales.

He has pleaded not responsible to the fees towards him.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.